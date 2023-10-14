Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

