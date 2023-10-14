Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.14. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

