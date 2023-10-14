Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $307.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

