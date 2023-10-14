Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.
NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NRIX stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $307.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
