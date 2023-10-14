B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE opened at $129.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.63 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.