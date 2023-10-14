Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $533.05 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

