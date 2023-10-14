Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,236 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

