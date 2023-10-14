Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.69 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.28 and a one year high of $406.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

