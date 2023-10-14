Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.94% of Oxford Industries worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

