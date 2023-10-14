Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 9,030 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.57% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $102.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

