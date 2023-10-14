Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.18% of Chemed worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $581,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 236.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $502.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $431.71 and a one year high of $574.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.09 and a 200 day moving average of $531.92.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.