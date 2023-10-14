Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.30% of Silgan worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,391,000 after buying an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Silgan by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Silgan by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

