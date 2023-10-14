Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

