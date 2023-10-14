Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

