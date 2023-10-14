Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Progyny were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,228,000 after acquiring an additional 127,976 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,855 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

