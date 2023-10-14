Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,590 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.23% of STAG Industrial worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

