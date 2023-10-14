WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,525 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.45% of WNS worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WNS. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WNS has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.