Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.41% of Federal Signal worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

NYSE FSS opened at $60.18 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

