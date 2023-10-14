Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.94% of Steven Madden worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

