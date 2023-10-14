ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 113,830 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ITT were worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in ITT by 56.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after acquiring an additional 742,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

