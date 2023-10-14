Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $33.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,652 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $33,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after purchasing an additional 565,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,798.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 566,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 561,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $78.59 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

