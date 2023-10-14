Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 185 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

CHKP opened at $134.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

