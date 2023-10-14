Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 906,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares during the period.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

LCR stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Leuthold Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Leuthold Core ETF Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

