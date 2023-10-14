Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

