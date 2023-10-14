Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.78 and a twelve month high of $93.89.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.