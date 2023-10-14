Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 97,330 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,330 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

