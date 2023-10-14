Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $206.76 and a one year high of $264.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

