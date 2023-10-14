Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.41% of The Ensign Group worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,736,000 after acquiring an additional 76,467 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,431,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $3,658,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $95.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

