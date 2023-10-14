Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $871,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

IRM opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

