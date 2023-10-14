Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

