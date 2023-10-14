Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $954,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,104,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

