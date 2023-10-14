Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $67.65 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.