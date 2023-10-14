First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

