Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

Nucor stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

