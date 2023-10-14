Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7,528.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,816,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635,258 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.