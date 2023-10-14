Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $341,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

