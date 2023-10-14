Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $326.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $270.30 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.18.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

