Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 757 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

BX stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

