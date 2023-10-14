Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

