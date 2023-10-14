Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.49 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.