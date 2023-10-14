Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $479,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 40.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 34.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 252,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

NYSE:PPL opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

