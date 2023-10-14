Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.78 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

