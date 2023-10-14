The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $314,842,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $246.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $199.01 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

