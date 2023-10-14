Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

