Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 167 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 38.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.1% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 18,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $549.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.90 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.