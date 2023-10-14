Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 136,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

HDV opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.52 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

