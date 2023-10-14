Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

