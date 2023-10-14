iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,518 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,256 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,743,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,515,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

