Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 674,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

