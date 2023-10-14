BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,716,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,522,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 93.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 337,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 162,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 741,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 162,806 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

