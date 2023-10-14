Private Trust Co. NA Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 110,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

